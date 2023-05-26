PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

