Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $57.15 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

