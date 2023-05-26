Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.00 million-$234.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

