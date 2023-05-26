Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-54 EPS.
Photronics stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
