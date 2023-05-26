PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.