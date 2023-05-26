Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.39 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

