Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $20.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

