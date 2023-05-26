PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.1 %

Atlassian stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,685,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,192,808. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

