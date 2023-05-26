ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 44,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 33,571 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $13.17 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.