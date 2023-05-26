Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Raised by Analyst

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 3.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

CHH stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $570,459. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.