Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Hibbett stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

