Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $53.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $48.76. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $171.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $51.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $54.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $225.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $41.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $169.62 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$962.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$612.00 and a 52 week high of C$984.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$918.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$860.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
