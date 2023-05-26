Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $53.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $48.76. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $171.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $51.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $54.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $225.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $41.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $169.62 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$962.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$612.00 and a 52 week high of C$984.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$918.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$860.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.