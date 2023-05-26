Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Decreased by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

HSIC opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,662. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

