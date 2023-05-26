Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 5.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

ANF opened at $28.56 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

