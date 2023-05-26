Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

DLB stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $3,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.