Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.52 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $385.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.91 and a 200-day moving average of $418.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.