Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Shockwave Medical, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $278.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.79. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $320.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $6,763,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

