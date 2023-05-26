Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

