Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.
Quanta Services Price Performance
NYSE PWR opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $176.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
