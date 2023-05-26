Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
