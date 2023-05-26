Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 4,035 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JD.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

