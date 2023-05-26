Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE BTI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

