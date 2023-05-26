Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $202,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

