Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $68,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
NYSE UMC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
