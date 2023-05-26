Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $221,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

