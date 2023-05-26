Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $225,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SEE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

