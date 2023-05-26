Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,774,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,791 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,372 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after buying an additional 1,767,201 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

