Reviewing Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99% Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.94%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 19.27 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -14.59 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 10.46 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

