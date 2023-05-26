Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Northland Power (TSE:NPI) to Outperform

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPI stock opened at C$29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.10. Northland Power has a one year low of C$27.20 and a one year high of C$47.13.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
See Also
