Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $81.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

