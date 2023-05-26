Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.