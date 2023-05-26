RS Group (LON:RS1) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 797.80 ($9.92) on Wednesday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,399.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 871.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 920.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

RS Group Company Profile

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($290,000.00). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.