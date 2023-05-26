RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Financial Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and Yatra Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.50 $92.00 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $26.22 million 4.76 -$6.30 million ($0.07) -28.50

Analyst Recommendations

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RXO and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 12 5 0 2.29 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -12.65% -41.88% -6.11%

Summary

RXO beats Yatra Online on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers. The Hotels & Packages segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Others segment include the advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its web-sites, income from sale of coupons and vouchers, income from sale of rail and bus tickets, income from freight forwarding services, and income from facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. The company was founded by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

