Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

