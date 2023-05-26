Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $32,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 210.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.