Saltmarble One Day Volume Hits $71,285.90 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $182.22 million and approximately $71,285.90 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.811942 USD and is up 14.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $66,288.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

