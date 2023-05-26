Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

