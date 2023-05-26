ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Insider Activity

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ScanSource by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ScanSource by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

