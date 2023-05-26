Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.12. Scilex shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 87,833 shares changing hands.

Scilex Stock Down 12.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Scilex during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $258,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

