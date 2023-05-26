SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

