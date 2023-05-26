SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,746 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of SentinelOne worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after buying an additional 175,234 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

