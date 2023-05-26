Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

