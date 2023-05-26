Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 3.4 %

SCVL opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $538.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $7,677,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 261,882 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,309,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading

