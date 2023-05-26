Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 216 ($2.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 165 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £342.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,357.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.88.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

