Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC)

abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
abrdn China Investment Stock Performance
ACIC opened at GBX 476 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £207.44 million, a P/E ratio of -163.01 and a beta of 0.65. abrdn China Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 438.50 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.21.
abrdn China Investment Company Profile
