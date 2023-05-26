Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC)

abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

abrdn China Investment Stock Performance

ACIC opened at GBX 476 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £207.44 million, a P/E ratio of -163.01 and a beta of 0.65. abrdn China Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 438.50 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.21.

abrdn China Investment Company Profile

abrdn China Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

