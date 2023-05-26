Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.71 ($2.17).

MKS opened at GBX 181.30 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.06.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

