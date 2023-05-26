Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rises By 358.5%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, a growth of 358.5% from the April 30th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,014.32% and a negative return on equity of 291.49%.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

