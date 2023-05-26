Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average daily volume of 2,154 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

