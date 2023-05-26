Simon Pryce Buys 29,000 Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($290,000.00).

RS Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 797.80 ($9.92) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 920.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,399.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RS Group

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS1 shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

