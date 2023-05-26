Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 280,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

