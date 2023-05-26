SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $94.00, but opened at $90.78. SiTime shares last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 30,897 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at $67,601,105.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $40,508,529. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

